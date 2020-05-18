https://www.westernjournal.com/elon-musk-ignites-firestorm-cryptic-message-suggesting-turning-right/
Tesla CEO Elon Musk ignited a firestorm on social media after he tweeted a cryptic message apparently linking himself to the conservative movement. The sometimes controversial billionaire has been critical of the heavy-handed government response to the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks, and has been particularly open about his displeasure with the state of California,…
The post Elon Musk Ignites Firestorm with Cryptic Message Suggesting He’s Turning to the Right appeared first on The Western Journal.