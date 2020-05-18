https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/gov-cuomo-killed

Oh, Gov. Cuomo! You can’t seem to get anything right. Even when you’re technically right, you’re still very wrong.

Pro tip: It IS common for nursing homes to send those who fall ill to the hospital for more intensive care. However, it’s uncommon for hospitals to send those needing critical care to a nursing home for intensive care. And yet, policy forced New York nursing homes to support hospitals by taking in COVID-19 patients. Why? Because propaganda said, “hospitals could not handle the influx of COVID-19 patients.”

The policy enforced in Cuomo’s state resulted in a tragically high number of nursing home deaths related to COVID-19. It’s reasonable to doubt Gov. Cuomo when he tells the American people his lovely state of New York “did everything possible to keep COVID-19 out of nursing homes.” Why? Because policy dictates that nursing homes could not turn away COVID-19 patients, making the exact opposite true.

Cuomo finally announced last week that nursing homes would no longer be forced to accept patients with COVID-19.

Steven Crowder takes a look Gov. Cuomo’s policies:

Use code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

