http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SK5Ca2LkRnw/

Appearing Monday on Fox News Channel’s Special Report with host Bret Baier, network medical contributor Dr. Manny Alvarez ripped President Donald Trump’s announcement that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative treatment against the Chinese coronavirus, calling it “highly irresponsible.”

[embedded content]

A partial transcript is as follows:

BRET BAIER: Why would the president be taking hydroxychloroquine? DR. MANNY ALVAREZ: I don’t know, your guess is as good as mine. I found it to be highly irresponsible for the president to have come out and made that statement, and I would like to hear from the White House physician to come out tomorrow and explain to me what has changed in a week and a half or two weeks for the president to take this medication, when all the data that has been coming out very repetitively has shown that there’s really not a major benefit. In most hospitals, including mine, we’re not using chloroquine in the treatment of COVID patients in the present time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

