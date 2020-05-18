https://www.dailywire.com/news/fox-news-meteorologist-unloads-on-cuomo-following-mother-and-father-in-law-deaths-at-nursing-homes

Fox News Channel meteorologist Janice Dean, known for her sunny disposition, has fiercely criticized Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo over the past few weeks, following the tragic deaths of her mother-in-law and father-in-law at long-term care facilities that were adhering to policies approved by Cuomo, which have proved deadly.

“Can you imagine how much press the nursing home tragedy here in New York City would be getting if [Governor Cuomo] was a Republican?” Dean mused on Sunday. “It would be on every single channel and newspaper. (And yes, if he was a Republican I’d be just as furious).”

Earlier this month, Dean said she was wrongly “swayed” by Cuomo’s “leadership ‘theater’,” but is now calling out the governor for requiring nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to take in COVID-19-positive patients, where the virus is far and away most deadly. Cuomo only reversed the policy on May 1o, after thousands of deaths, including Dean’s in-laws.

Additionally, Cuomo is taking heat following an admission from the New York Health Department of undercounting nursing home deaths, only enhancing the scandal. According to Dean, her family wasn’t aware her father-in-law died from coronavirus until they saw it on his birth certificate.

“There are no words to explain how furious I am,” the meteorologist posted to social media on Friday. “Grateful to the journalists who keep looking into this real life nightmare so many families including mine are living through.”

“My husband is still grieving about the loss of his parents to this virus,” she continued. “Both were in nursing/assisted living homes. I’m trying to respect his wishes to not scream every day about this. But, make no mistake we want answers and there’s no question their deaths were avoidable.”

Reacting to a message from Cuomo about showing “respect” by wearing a mask, Dean wrote, “Show respect for our relatives who died in nursing homes because of your poor leadership.”

A few days earlier Dean posted, “March 25th: YOU [Governor Cuomo] made an executive order requiring nursing homes accept coronavirus patients. That accelerated outbreaks like wildfire and killed our loved ones. We still don’t know the exact number of cases. YOU have a catastrophe on your hands.”

“PS glad you were able to zoom your mom on Mother’s Day,” she added. “My husband couldn’t. He lost his mom and dad to COVID in assisted living and nursing homes.”

“I was swayed early on by [Governor Cuomo] as well,” Dean said on May 8. “Excellent briefings, great leadership ‘theater’ on television, but he and his government have failed so many families. Including mine.”

“[Governor Cuomo] was asked about a report that his team had added more than 1,700 deaths to the count of those who died in nursing homes, bringing the total to at least 4,813. ‘I don’t know the details, frankly.’ He said,” Dean wrote on May 6, referring to a New York Post article titled, “This nursing home disaster is on you, Gov. Cuomo.”

“⁩I am so grateful the [New York Post] continues to pursue this story,” she added. “So many of us have lost our loved ones in nursing homes/assisted living and we want answers. We didn’t know my father in law died of Covid 19 until we saw it on his death certificate.”

