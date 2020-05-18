https://thehill.com/homenews/media/498400-fox-news-cavuto-warns-hydroxychloroquine-will-kill-you-after-trump-announces

Fox News’s Neil Cavuto warned that people must be careful with hydroxychloroquine, saying immediately after President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump tears into ’60 Minutes’ after segment with whistleblower Bright James Woods defends Trump: He ‘loves America more than any president in my lifetime’ Kansas governor to meet with Trump at White House MORE said that he had been taking the drug for more than a week that it could kill people who have certain underlying health conditions.

Cavuto offered the warning immediately after coverage of the president’s surprise remarks ended, stating of Trump’s comments, “That was stunning.”

Trump said he had decided to take the drug to ward off the coronavirus based on positive reviews he’s heard from front-line health care workers who have had good results treating patients with it.

But Cavuto warned that a number of studies suggest it could be dangerous for people to take hydroxychloroquine.

“The fact of the matter is though, when the president said ‘what have you got to lose?’, in a number of studies, those certain vulnerable population has one thing to lose: their lives,” Cavuto said.

“If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus, or in a worse-case scenario you are dealing with the virus and you are in this vulnerable population, it will kill you,” the “Your World with Neil Cavuto” host said.

“I cannot stress enough. This will kill you. So, again, whatever benefits the president says this has, and certainly it has had for those suffering from malaria, dealing with lupus, this is a leap that should not be taken casually by those watching from home or assuming, well the president of the United States says it’s OK,” he said.

Cavuto said he was not seeking to get involved in a political debate with his own comments.

“I only make this not to make a political point here but a life and death point. Be very, very careful,” he said.

Cavuto cited a Department of Veterans Affairs study that demonstrated the risks of taking hydroxychloroquine if a patient has respiratory or heart ailments. The study showed patients, who had these conditions and took the drug, died.

He also pointed to other studies that showed the drug’s usage had no statistical different result on treating coronavirus.

