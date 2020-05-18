https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mental-health-poll-coronavirus-happiness/2020/05/18/id/967802

Americans are feeling happier and less worried than they said they felt a month ago, according to a new poll.

A Gallup poll released Monday shows that Americans are reporting they are a lot less worried than they were in late March and early April. The results tracked how Americans were feeling during coronavirus lockdowns and how people are feeling as restrictive measures are lifted.

Poll results indicate:

47% of Americans surveyed say they worried a lot the day before.

72% of Americans surveyed say they experienced happiness the day before.

Democrats report less happiness 66% and more worry and loneliness 28% than Republicans 77% happiness and 19% loneliness.

More women 51% say they felt worried compared to 44% of men.

The poll results show that people are less worried and happier. An April poll reported that 69% of people said they felt happiness and 53% were worrisome. In late March into early April, only 67% of people said they felt happy the day before and 59% said they were worried.

In addition to the 12-point drop in worry, boredom has dropped five points. Americans still feel lonely with about a quarter saying they experienced a lot of loneliness the day before.

The poll surveyed 8,712 adults between April 27-May 10. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.

