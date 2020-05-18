https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/gop-senator-ron-johnson-asks-barr-declassify-remaining-portion-susan-rices-january-20-2017-email-secret-oval-office-meeting/

Senate Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) wrote a letter to US Attorney General William Barr on Monday requesting he declassify the remaining portion of Susan Rice’s January 20, 2017 email to herself about the secret Oval Office meeting with the coup cabal.

Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Sally Yates, James Comey, Susan Rice, John Brennan and James Clapper all were in the January 2017 Oval Office meeting discussing the phony Russia dossier and General Flynn’s phone calls with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

“I request you review and declassify the remaining portion of Ambassador Rice’s January 20, 2017, email and provide it to my office,” Johnson wrote.

Recall, Senator Grassley uncovered a bizarre, partially declassified email former NatSec Advisor to Barack Obama, Susan Rice sent herself on January 20th 2017–Donald Trump’s inauguration day.

It was previously known the junk Russia dossier was discussed, but according to newly declassified documents, they were also discussing General Flynn’s calls to Kislyak — A NON-CRIME!

-REWIND-

In February 2018, Chuck Grassley (R-IA) posted to his official Senate website:

Ambassador Rice appears to have used this email to document a January 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting between President Obama, former FBI Director James Comey and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates regarding Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election. In particular, Ambassador Rice wrote: “President Obama began the conversation by stressing his continued commitment to ensuring that every aspect of this issue is handled by the Intelligence and law enforcement communities ‘by the book’. The President stressed that he is not asking about, initiating or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective. He reiterated that our law enforcement team needs to proceed as it normally would by the book.”

Grassley doubted the FBI, DOJ or State Department proceeded ‘by the book.’

Grassley said in a letter to Susan Rice:

“It strikes us as odd that, among your activities in the final moments on the final day of the Obama administration, you would feel the need to send yourself such an unusual email purporting to document a conversation involving President Obama and his interactions with the FBI regarding the Trump/Russia investigation. In addition, despite your claim that President Obama repeatedly told Mr. Comey to proceed ‘by the book,’ substantial questions have arisen about whether officials at the FBI, as well as at the Justice Department and the State Department, actually did proceed ‘by the book.’”

Senator Johnson wants the remaining portion of Susan Rice’s letter declassified so the American people know what happened in the secret Oval Office meeting shortly before Donald Trump was sworn in as US President.

“The significance of that meeting is becoming increasingly apparent as more and more information is declassified. For these reasons, it is essential that Congress and the American people understand what occurred during that January 5, 2017, meeting and how it was later characterized by administration officials,” Johnson wrote in his letter to Barr (screenshot below).

#FLYNN After letters from @LindseyGrahamSC @ChuckGrassley, @SenRonJohnson also calls for declassification Jan 2017 Susan Rice email documenting Oval Office meeting. “The significance of that meeting is becoming increasingly apparent as..more information is declassified.” @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/00FXcIbkS0 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) May 18, 2020

