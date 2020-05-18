http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AsuzAUPzhHA/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has told sports league sin his state to start getting ready to reopen.

Speaking at his daily press briefing on Monday, the governor signaled that it was “in the best interest” of New Yorkers to have their sports teams playing.

“Hockey, basketball, baseball, football — whoever can reopen — we’re a ready, willing and able partner,” Cuomo said.

“I think this is in the best interest of all the people and the best interest of the state of New York.”

The governor’s remarks come after the UFC and NASCAR made their return last week. New York is home to two Major League Baseball teams who hope to be playing after Commissioner Manfred pitches a new pay structure that would pave the way for a resumption of play in early July.

The NFL has also given its teams permission to open their facilities this week. However, teams must still comply with local quarantine and social distancing restrictions in their respective states.

“Personal disclosure, I want to watch the Buffalo Bills,” Cuomo cracked.

