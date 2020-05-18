https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/gum-disease-strong-connection-high-blood-pressure/

(STUDY FINDS) — LONDON — What do puffy, bleeding gums have to do with high blood pressure? Apparently more than you might expect. New research has found that people battling gum disease are more likely to suffer from hypertension.

High blood pressure is the leading cause of premature deaths worldwide, impacting 30% to 45% of the population. Similarly, inflammation of the gums, connective tissue and bones supporting the teeth (periodontitis) is present in more than half of the world’s population. Doctors say it’s no coincidence so many people struggle with both conditions.

“Hypertension could be the driver of heart attack and stroke in patients with periodontitis,” observes lead study author Francesco D’Aiuto, a professor at the Eastman Dental Institute of University College London, in a statement.

