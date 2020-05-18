https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/campaign-steve-linick-emails-state-department/2020/05/18/id/967912

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign previously accused the recently fired State Department Inspector General of leaking negative stories about the department during her time in charge, the New York Post reported.

In March, 2016, Clinton’s campaign accused Steve Linick, the State Department’s inspector general since 2013, of leaking negative stories to the press when Clinton was in charge of the department, according to Bloomberg News.

Bloomberg notes that while at State, Linick employed Emilia DiSanto, who previously worked for Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, as an investigator. DiSanto’s presence on Linick’s staff led to accusations of bias in the inspector general’s office. Clinton campaign chair John Podesta said at one point there were “serious questions about the independence of this office.”

The Clinton campaign claimed a series of leaks from Grassley’s office could be traced back to Linick’s office, though Grassley and tTe Washington Times, which published the leaks, both denied DiSanto was the source.

Linick criticized Clinton in an official report on her private email server released publicly in May 2016, according to TIME.

“At a minimum, Secretary Clinton should have surrendered all emails dealing with Department business before leaving government service and, because she did not do so, she did not comply with the Department’s policies that were implemented in accordance with the Federal Records Act,” the report read.

