House Democrats told the Supreme Court on Monday they need secret grand jury materials from the Mueller investigation to determine whether or not to impeach President Donald Trump again, CNN reported.

The House Judiciary Committee, led by ranking member Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), has been seeking to obtain the witness materials held by the Justice Department for months. Now, as the case is set to go before the Supreme Court, the committee is not shying away from saying they want the documents to see if new articles of impeachment can be brought.

In a new court filing, general counsel Douglas Letter, who was handpicked by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), wrote that “the Committee’s impeachment investigation related to obstruction of justice pertaining to the Russia investigation is ongoing.”

Here’s the upshot: “If this material reveals new evidence supporting the conclusion that President Trump committed impeachable offenses that are not covered by the Articles adopted by the House, the Committee will proceed accordingly — including, if necessary, by considering whether to recommend new articles of impeachment,” Letter continued.

The Justice Department has asked the Supreme Court to block the release of the materials until it was able to review them, arguing that once Congress views the materials “their secrecy will irrevocably be lost.”

But House Democrats are fighting that notion, arguing that the Judiciary Committee must see the materials without delay in order to continue their never-ending impeachment quest. Should the Supreme Court grant the DOJ its request, a monthslong delay could ensue.

“This substantial delay,” Letter argued, “will seriously endanger the Committee’s ability to complete its impeachment investigation during the current Congress.”

This means that House Democrats want to consider more impeachment charges by the end of this year.

