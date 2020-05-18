https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/house-democrats-say-trump-russia-obstruction-investigation-ongoing-result-new-articles-impeachment/

Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler

The corrupt House Democrats are thinking about impeaching President Trump…AGAIN!

The Democrat-led House of Representatives told the Supreme Court on Monday they need the unredacted secret grand jury materials in Mueller’s report to decide on new articles of impeachment.

The House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), has been fiercely fighting to obtain the secret grand jury material currently redacted in Mueller’s report for nearly a year.

Monday’s filing comes after a 2-1 ruling from a federal appeals court panel in March gave House Democrats permission to access the grand jury secrets in Mueller’s report.

The battle for the grand jury material has found its way up to the Supreme Court.

“The Committee’s impeachment investigation related to obstruction of justice pertaining to the Russia investigation is ongoing,” Douglas Letter, the House general counsel, said in a court filing Monday.

“If this material reveals new evidence supporting the conclusion that President Trump committed impeachable offenses,” Douglas Letter said, “the Committee will proceed accordingly — including, if necessary, by considering whether to recommend new articles of impeachment.”

They’re thinking about doing it again! House Democrats say Trump-Russia obstruction investigation is ‘ongoing.’ Seek material that could result in ‘new articles of impeachment.’ From CNN: https://t.co/4d1pXXYgnJ pic.twitter.com/GFivD18oto — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 18, 2020

The Democrats’ Ukraine impeachment hoax against President Trump failed after the Senate acquitted Trump of both articles.

The Democrats’ coup against President Trump began the moment he was sworn into office and continues unabated today!

