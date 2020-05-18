https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/no-doubt-involved-president-trump-obama-biden-spying-video/

President Trump on Monday went after Barack Obama and Joe Biden for their involvement in the Russian hoax.

Trump did not hold back when questioned today if he thought Barack Obama was involved in the spying on his campaign.

Trump told reporters,

“I have no doubt that they were involved in this hoax one of the worst things ever to befall this country in terms of political scandal… This is very serious, very very serious… I have no doubt they were involved in it.”

TRENDING: House Democrats Say Trump-Russia Obstruction Investigation ‘Ongoing’ – Could Result in New Articles of Impeachment!

Via Wojciech Pawelczyk.

President @realDonaldTrump on Obama and Biden: I have no doubt that they were involved in this hoax pic.twitter.com/2111zUrX1j — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@Pawelczyk_PL) May 18, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

