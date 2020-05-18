https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/incoming-freshmen-urged-take-gap-year-covid-19-uncertainty-looms/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — If there’s one piece of advice graduating high school seniors are probably hearing a lot of these days, it’s this: take a gap year.

Calls encouraging the class of 2020 to defer college for a year continue to mount amid the coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdown.

“Dear High School Seniors: It’s Time To Consider A Gap Year Thanks To Covid-19,” writes Eric Brotman, a financial planner, in Forbes.

