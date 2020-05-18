https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/will-kill-trump-hater-neil-cavuto-stunned-president-trump-taking-hydroxychloroquine-video/

During his press conference with restaurant owners on Monday President Trump announced he was taking the life-saving drug hydroxychloroquine as a prophylaxis against the Wuhan coronavirus.

President Trump admitted he has been taking Hydroxychloroquine for “a couple weeks”

The president added that he spoke with the White House doctor before he started taking the anti-malarial drug.

BREAKING: President Trump says he has been taking Hydroxychloroquine. “You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it… I happen to be taking it.” pic.twitter.com/DMW0i145OF — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 18, 2020

Hydroxychloroquine has been deemed the most highly rated treatment for the novel coronavirus in an international poll of more than 6,000 doctors.

India uses the drug as a prophylaxis for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

India has the lowest deaths per million residents ( at 2) in the world today.

This admission by President Trump really shook Never-Trumper Neil Cavuto.

Cavuto claims the drug will kill you!

Neil Cavuto: “If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment … it will kill you. I cannot stress enough. This will kill you.”

Hydroxychloroquine has been used in the US safely since World War II.

Fox News’s Neil Cavuto is stunned by Trump’s announcement that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine: “If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment … it will kill you. I cannot stress enough. This will kill you.” pic.twitter.com/e6D5alfAgc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2020

