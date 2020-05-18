https://www.dailywire.com/news/james-woods-rips-obama-administration-says-trump-loves-america-more-than-any-president-in-my-lifetime

On Sunday, after former President Barack Obama used the occasion of a virtual commencement speech on Saturday to rip President Trump, actor James Woods praised Trump, stating that Trump “loves America more than any president in my lifetime.” Woods also issued a series of tweets slamming the Obama administration, centering on the scandal over the unmasking of General Michael Flynn.

Prior to Woods’ Twitter thread, Obama had sniped at the Trump administration, saying, “More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing.” He added, “A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge,” according to The Hill. Pandering to the college students, he continued, “Doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy — that’s how little kids think. Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grown-ups, including some with fancy titles and important jobs, still think that way — which is why things are so screwed up,” according to The Washington Post.

Trump responded to Obama’s diatribe: “Look, he was an incompetent president. That’s all I can say. Grossly incompetent.”

Prior to Woods praising Trump, he targeted the Obama Administration, tweeting a quote from the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi from the film “StarWars”: “Never will you find a more treacherous hive of scum and villainy…”

Woods continued, “Throughout history dictatorial regimes have abused intelligence resources for political reasons to protect hidden policy agendas. General Flynn was a top Middle East expert, openly wary of Obama’s love affair with Iran and its extremist Muslim regime. #PalletsOf Cash#ObamaGate.”

Woods responded to former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, who admitted years ago manipulating the media in order to secure support for the infamous Iran deal, then tweeted last week, “The unconfirmed, acting DNI using his position to criminalize routine intelligence work to help re-elect the president and obscure Russian intervention in our democracy would normally be the scandal here…”

Woods fired back, “But sadly after three years of witch hunts it turns out the only actual intervention in our democracy was the cancer that was the Obama White House. #ObamaGate.”

Then Woods turned to Trump. tweeting, “Let’s face it. Donald Trump is a rough individual. He is vain, insensitive and raw. But he loves America more than any President in my lifetime. He is the last firewall between us and this cesspool called Washington. I’ll take him any day over any of these bums. #Trump2020.”

Trump responded to Woods’ tweet, writing, “I think that is a great compliment. Thank you James!”

Woods replied, “And indeed it was intended as such, Mr. President. Rough men stay the course. Treachery, however, is the most dangerous enemy a leader can face. Even Caesar succumbed to it. Be wary. Stay strong. God bless.”

