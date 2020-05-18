http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KAkr15QzbHg/

Left-wing actor Jim Carrey channeled the 1980 horror film The Shining in his latest political painting, essentially blaming President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson for those killed by the Chinese coronavirus in their respective countries.

“90,0000 in the US, over 40,000 in the UK. Highest death tolls in the COVID world,” tweeted Jim Carrey alongside a political painting, which featured President Trump and Prime Minister Johnson as the infamous ghost twins from The Shining. “Half of those deaths…preventable,” added the Liar Liar actor. “REDRUM! REDRUM!! REDRUM!!!”

90,0000 in the US, over 40,000 in the UK. Highest death tolls in the covid world. Half of those deaths…preventable. REDRUM! REDRUM!! REDRUM!!! pic.twitter.com/swu7FYtdpQ — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 17, 2020

In the film, while a young boy is in a trance, he shouts “redrum” — which is later discovered to mirror of the word “murder.”

Carrey’s painting is just his latest political cartoon attacking the president over his efforts in stopping the spread of the Chinese coronavius, which originated in Wuhan, China, proliferating around the world, spreading disease, health care crises, and financial devastation.

Last week, the Dumb and Dumber actor shared a painting of the grim reaper giving President Trump the middle finger, insinuating that the Angel of Death is “jealous” of the president and the Republican Party’s so-called “death count.”

“Grim reaper officially jealous of Trump and GOP’s ability to double the death toll,” Carrey captioned the painting.

In January, however, the 58-year-old actor swore that he stop making his anti-Trump political paintings.

“I basically didn’t bring that into 2020 with me,” Carrey insisted. “That’s gone — pretty much, for the most part.”

“I’ve said what I need to say, and I’ve allowed it to inhabit my body and cause whatever low vibrations do to a body,” he added. “You know, I sounded my yelp, I warned people, and that’s enough. They know how I feel.” But Carrey’s hiatus from bashing Trump with his paint brush didn’t last long.

