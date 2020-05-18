https://www.dailywire.com/news/journalists-cheer-commencement-speech-by-former-president-obamagate-satire

The following is satirical.

The Mainstream Media is going into ecstasies about a virtual graduation speech given by Barack Havana, or O’Hara, or Osama — it’s hard to remember his name now that his political legacy has been atomized and blown to the four corners of the earth by the winds of history, leaving only a sad and pathetic half-memory of an overpraised incompetent who was forced to resort to exacerbating racial tensions to distract from his failures and then seems to have misused the intelligence and law enforcement communities to spy on Americans and poison the peaceful transfer of power, thus betraying the deepest values of our republic.

What was I saying? Oh yeah — what a great speech he made!

Speaking in a digitally altered voice while standing in an undisclosed location wearing a fake mustache on his computer-scrambled face, Obama delivered the inspiring message while federal agents raided several of his known hangouts without success.

Obama said — and this is a real quote: “This pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Scholars are debating whether this confusing not to say illiterately blithering sentence was a reference to the Wizard of Oz, in which a curtain is pulled back to reveal that a powerful and respected leader is really just a sad, pathetic and overpraised incompetent whose political legacy has been atomized and blown to the four corners of the earth by the winds of history.

Or it may have been a reference to the veil that was torn from the Jerusalem Temple after the crucifixion of Jesus, so that the people were allowed direct access to the presence of God, though Obama remained a pathetic incompetent.

Mainstream media journalists, however, declared the remark was an attack on Donald Trump and then smiled to themselves, quietly dreaming about those bygone days when anyone cared what they thought.

