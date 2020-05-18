https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/just-another-delay-judge-sullivans-stand-judge-gleeson-argue-doj-flynn-case-next-month/

John Gleeson

Last week Judge Emmet Sullivan appointed a retired Clinton Judge to fight back against Trump’s DOJ, US Attorney General William Barr and General Flynn.

The Justice Department dropped its case against General Mike Flynn a couple weeks ago after bombshell documents released proved he was framed by Comey’s FBI.

But Judge Sullivan last Tuesday extended the case by soliciting amicus briefs to allow for public comment on Flynn’s criminal case.

Then Judge Sullivan took his unethical behavior to a whole other level.

TRENDING: Pelosi’s Latest $3 Trillion Stimulus Plan Is Unlawful — Supreme Court Decision 10 DAYS AGO Makes it a Felony to Give Free Cash to Illegal Aliens

In a dirty, politically motivated move, Judge Sullivan appointed retired Clinton judge John Gleeson to argue against the government’s motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn and to look at whether Flynn could be held in criminal contempt for perjury.

On Monday, it was revealed John Gleeson will file an initial amicus brief by JUNE 10!

Another huge delay!

John Gleeson in a motion filed Monday asked the Court permission to submit a brief addressing three issues.

One of the issues: “any factual development I may need before finalizing my argument in opposition to the government’s motion in this case.”

By “factual development” – he may claim he needs to interview witnesses, says attorney Techno Fog.

Flynn amicus John Gleeson will file an initial brief by June 10. This will include: “any additional factual development I may need before finalizing my argument in opposition” to the DOJ Motion to Dismiss. “Factual development” – he may claim he needs to interview witnesses. pic.twitter.com/ebx8dgkjzl — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 18, 2020

On May 11, 2020, John Gleeson penned a Washington post article titled, “The Flynn case isn’t over until the judge says it’s over“.

John Gleeson also represented despicable deep state heroine Sally Yates and supervised Mueller’s “pitbull” Andrew Weissmann.

If John Gleeson calls in additional witnesses, this may delay Flynn’s case well into late summer/early fall!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

