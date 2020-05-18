https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/karl-rove-accuses-crooked-obama-political-drive-shooting-using-commencement-speech-slam-president-trump/

Always Former President Obama used his commencement speech to historical black colleges to smear President Trump and his administration this past weekend.

Obama holds the esteemed title of being the first US President to spy on the opposition candidate during an election and his predecessor during the peaceful transition of power.

Last week documents released by DNI Richard Grenell show the unmasking of Trump officials led directly to the Obama Oval Office.

So on Saturday former President Barack Obama took a veiled swipe at President Trump during a virtual commencement address for HBCU (historically black colleges and universities)

Barack Obama smeared the Trump administration, telling graduates:

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

TRENDING: “Could Be Unlawful” – Pelosi Says Congress to Investigate Trump’s Firing of Obama Holdover State Department IG Steve Linick (VIDEO)

Obama torches Trump on COVID-19: “A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge” https://t.co/WlMmwkFRdm pic.twitter.com/2jPz44VIex — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 16, 2020

First he spied on and set up the Trump campaign and now after he gets caught he smears them.

Karl Rove called Obama’s weekend smear a “political drive-by shooting.”

Via FOX and Friends.

Reacting to Obama’s commencement speech, Fox contributor Karl Rove accuses the former president of committing “a political drive-by shooting” pic.twitter.com/xCBAj7YBQd — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) May 18, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

