Former White House strategist Karl RoveKarl Christian RoveGOP rallies behind effort to defeat Steve King Gabbard attacks Warren as ‘fake indigenous woman of color’ Karl Rove: ‘Long way to go’ for Sanders to capture nomination: ‘The field is splintered’ MORE on Monday accused former President Obama of a “political drive-by shooting” after Obama criticized the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic in a virtual commencement speech Saturday.

“It is so unseemly for a former president to take the virtual commencement ceremony for a series of historically black colleges and universities and turn it into a political drive-by shooting,” Rove said Monday on “Fox & Friends.”

“This is a moment where these young graduates could be inspired to a life of service, to recognize that life is going to bring challenges and how we handle the challenges is going to demonstrate our character. There are lots of positive messages that the former president could have delivered,” Rove added, accusing him of “slandering” President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump tears into ’60 Minutes’ after segment with whistleblower Bright James Woods defends Trump: He ‘loves America more than any president in my lifetime’ Kansas governor to meet with Trump at White House MORE and Vice President Pence.

Obama did not directly reference either Trump or Pence in the speech, but he did criticized the federal response to the coronavirus.

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” he said. “A lot them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

The former president went on to say, “If the world’s going to get better, it’s going to be up to you. With everything suddenly feeling like it’s up for grabs, this is your time to seize the initiative. Nobody can tell you anymore that you should be waiting your turn. Nobody can tell you anymore ‘this is how it’s always been done.’ More than ever, this is your moment — your generation’s world to shape.”

Obama last week sent out a tweet that also received a lot of attention. It said, “Vote.”

