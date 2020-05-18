https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/law-order-actor-compares-pro-trump-kids-hitler-youth/

Like many of you, this TGP reporter grew up watching the crime drama Law and Order, more specifically, the more popular spinoff Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. As an actor, Christopher Meloni, who played Detective Elliot Stabler is top-rate actor.

However, as a human being, it seems not so much. And, like many Hollywood stars, Meloni is infected with a serious strain of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome), so-much-so that he used his Twitter account the other day to harass a mother and her children for posting a video expressing their excitement about the Republican National Convention being just 100 days away.

And, of course, Meloni had to make a Hitler reference when tweeting about the video.

It is understandable that Meloni is going a little stir-crazy in one of his fully stocked mansions, but did he really need to attack this lady and her poor children?

If the roles were reversed and this were a message about the DNC in 100 days, Twitter would consider this “targeted harassment.” Rules for thee, but not for me yet again on Twitter.

Let’s hope this family has not received any death threats due to Meloni’s childish and hysterical outburst.

