https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/498288-lilly-wachowski-claps-back-at-ivanka-trump-and-elon-musks-red

“The Matrix” co-creator Lilly Wachowski blasted Tesla CEO Elon MuskElon Reeve MuskAdd the death of common sense to the coronavirus’s toll Democrats block progress at their peril Joe Rogan: Excessive coronavirus restrictions may force move to Texas MORE and White House adviser Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpTrump says he gave officials ‘option’ to wear masks at Rose Garden event Ivanka Trump wears face mask during tour of Maryland food distributor Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant tests positive for coronavirus MORE on Sunday for invoking the “red pill,” a metaphor popularized by the sci-fi films.

Musk, who has been a vocal critic of California’s lockdown orders and threatened to move Tesla production to Texas, tweeted “Take the red pill” over the weekend.

Take the red pill — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020

“Taken!” Trump said in response to Musk’s tweet, prompting Wachowski, who co-wrote and co-directed the film trilogy, to respond “F—k both of you.”

Fuck both of you — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) May 17, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, she urged her followers to support the BraveSpace Alliance, an LGBTQ social-services organization based in Chicago.

The phrase “take the red pill” derives from a scene in The Matrix, in which the protagonist, Neo, is offered a pill that allows him to see past the truth of his world. Another “blue” pill would allow him to live in ignorance of his true surroundings.

It has since been adopted on the right as a metaphor for facing unpleasant truths over comforting illusions, initially by opponents of feminism and later by people describing their politics shifting right in general.

