Low IQ Maxine Waters spouted off this weekend using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to lash out at President Trump.

Mad Maxine, a liberal hero, attacked President Trump for not caring about the coronavirus deaths.

She then went after his supporters who she accused of being “white power” fanatics.

Trump doesn’t care about the 80,000+ people who’ve died from #Coronavirus! He only wants to open up the economy so he can go back to having his white power pep rallies! The death & economic devastation we are facing is b/c Trump failed to act early & called #COVID19 a HOAX! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) May 14, 2020

This is the best the Democrat Party has to offer — hate-filled smears of President Trump and his supporters.

Maxine is famous for urging Democrats to abuse and harass Trump supporters.

[embedded content]