Fellow BlazeTV host, Mark Levin, joined Glenn Beck on his exclusive Friday episode of “GlennTV” to discuss why the declassified list of Obama administration officials who were aware of the details of Gen. Michael Flynn’s wiretapped phone calls are so significant.

Glenn argued that Obama built a covert bureaucracy to “transform America” for a long time to come, and Gen. Flynn was targeted because he happened to know “where the bodies were buried”, making him a threat to Obama’s “secret legacy.”

Levin agreed, noting the “shocking extent of the police state tactics” by the Obama administration. He recalled several scandalous happenings during Obama’s “scandal free presidency,” which nobody seems to remember.

