Massachusetts started reopening Monday, with more relaxations planned for next week, in one of the most delayed reopenings in the nation.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on March 23 announced a harsh stay-at-home order designed to slow the spread of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.

Baker finally announced the first easing of those restrictions at a press conference, saying phase one of his reopening plan was starting May 18.

Houses of worship can welcome people back inside but are being encouraged to hold outdoor services while construction and manufacturing companies that weren’t deemed essential can resume operations.

“Today we lay out a roadmap to reopening Massachusetts while we continue to fight COVID-19,” the governor told those assembled.

“These two will be inseparable,” he said, referring to people getting back to work and fighting COVID-19, until there is a medical breakthrough with treatments against the disease being proven or a vaccine against the virus being approved, he added.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during the National Clean Energy Summit 9.0 in Las Vegas, Nev., on Oct. 13, 2017. (Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for National Clean Energy Summit)

Starting May 25, laboratory and life science facilities can reopen, as can office space outside of Boston. Hair salons, barber shops, and pet grooming businesses can reopen then by appointment while car washes can offer exterior washing only. Retailers can resume operations with curbside pickup.

Offices can reopen in Boston on June 1.

Gatherings of under 10 people are still banned and high-risk residents are told to work from home if possible. People entering the state are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and lodging is restricted to essential workers only.

Beaches, parks, drive-in theaters, some athletic fields and courts, most outdoor adventure activities, most fishing, hunting, and boating, outdoor gardens, zoos, reserves, and public installations can reopen or resume operations on May 25.

Members of the Massachusetts Army National Guard distribute free milk, offered instead of dairy farmers throwing away excess milk due to lower demand amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Boston, Mass., on May 7, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Baker’s plan relied on a reopening advisory committee. Members reached out to business owners, health professionals, and others to craft the plan, which has four phases that will last at least three weeks each.

Phase two, which does not have a set date, will include allowing retailers, restaurants, and lodging facilities to welcome customers inside with restrictions. Additional personal services like day spas and nail salons will be allowed to reopen.

Phase three will include the reopening of bars for tableside service and arts and entertainment venues including casinos, gyms, and museums.

Everyone in the state is required to wear a face covering or mask if they can’t maintain six feet from people they don’t live with. People are encouraged to wash their hands frequently, socially distance, be vigilant for symptoms, and stay home if they feel sick.

“How well everyone does these things will determine how well we move into later phases,” Baker said, warning of a second spike in the fall.

