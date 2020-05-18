https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/mcconnell-taps-sen-marco-rubio-lead-intelligence-committee-famously-supported-mueller-probe-trump/

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell picked Senator Marco Rubio to lead the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Rubio will take over the committee after three years of Senator Richard Burr allowing Senator Mark Warner to run roughshod over the committee.

Richard Burr was recently accused of insider trading for dumping his hotel stocks before the coronavirus panic hit the US.

This horrible Republican senator also extended his bogus investigation of Russia collusion well into 2019 in order to abuse the Trump family, the Trump campaign and the Trump administration.

TRENDING: Pelosi’s Latest $3 Trillion Stimulus Plan Is Unlawful — Supreme Court Decision 10 DAYS AGO Makes it a Felony to Give Free Cash to Illegal Aliens

In April Senator Burr told reporters he stood by his junk Russia Collusion report that Vladimir Putin interfered in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump. This is despite recent findings that prove the opposite took place.

For those who think Marco Rubio will represent the president in his news role — In 2017 Marco Rubio welcomed the news that Robert Mueller and the Special Counsel were going to investigate President Trump on Russia collusion.

Mr. Mueller is widely respected for independence & professionalism. I have full confidence he will conduct a fair & thorough investigation — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 17, 2017

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

