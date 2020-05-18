http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gXK-ELPnUbY/

Over the weekend, Mexico saw a dramatic spike in deaths tied to Coronavirus (COVID-19). With more than 5,100 deaths, Mexico is now ranked 12th in the world for fatalities, even though federal statistic show roughly 49,000 cases.

During the daily news conference, Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health revealed the most recent figures of 49,219 cases, 27, 507 undergoing testing, and 5,177 fatalities. Mexico has only conducted a total of 172,294 tests.

As of Friday, Mexico had 4,767 fatalities and 45,032 confirmed cases.

Mexico’s figures are regularly disputed by politicians and news outlets who accuse officials of downplaying the pandemic by mislabeling some deaths as atypical pneumonia.

Lopez Gatell previously admitted that the number of confirmed cases only accounts for government hospitals. Some states such as Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, and others now release their own figures to show discrepancies with federal statistics.

Lopez Gatell was also widely criticized for the low number of tests carried under his watch. He previously explained that his office preferred to use statistical modeling, but later stopped the practice entirely.

