Social media and big tech companies are engaging in “systemic discrimination against conservatives,” according to syndicated columnist Michelle Malkin on Newsmax TV, calling on President Donald Trump to finally make good on his review of an “illegal situation.”

“I say, ‘amen, do it faster,'” Malkin told Monday’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” pointing back to a tweet by Trump and a vow a year ago to monitor the censorship of conservatives on social media.

Trump tweeted Saturday, linking to a speech made by Malkin, which coincidentally has been removed on Twitter:

“The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google. The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation. Stay tuned, and send names & events. Thank you Michelle! https://twitter.com/af_clips/status/1261331113102004226”

“There is an explicitly political component to this, Greg, because all of the leftists at Google and Facebook know that it was the ability of people like me to communicate, independent journalists and activists, in large part helped create the momentum to elect President Trump in the first place,” she added to host Greg Kelly.

“Many of these whistleblowers and people that have done undercover recordings inside Google meetings, for example, caught these executives on tape, saying their No. 1 goal heading into election day this year is to prevent President Trump from getting re-elected. Those are the stakes.”

These big tech companies might need to be reviewed as monopolies by the Trump Justice Department, especially because they are not operating as “neutral platforms, which they clearly do not do,” Malkin added.

“They do have quasi-monopolistic power now,” Malkin said of some of the most influential big tech companies in the U.S. “They’re dominant. They have 80-90% market share. On top of it, they get a lot of government preferences, so let’s not pretend we do operate in a free-market environment.”

