https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/498291-democrats-will-pay-price-for-hurting-the-economy-in-the-election

At some point we are going to move beyond the health scare of the coronavirus, and Americans will be surprised and horrified by the severe, permanent damage we have done to our society.

Right now the polls are showing very clearly that most Americans support the lockdown. Voters still have great fears about this dangerous virus, and have lesser concerns about the economy. But pollster Scott Rasmussen and others are finding that these numbers are shifting in the direction of a safe reopening of our society and our economy with each passing day.

Democrats have defined themselves as the party of shutdown and, in the short term, that has served them well. The lockdown governors like Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan have lofty approval ratings. The Republican governors who have opened up their states’ economies are less popular. Government power and restrictions have been popular in this time of crisis. This is what liberals believe in.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is bulldozing through the House a massive $3 trillion pork barrel spending bill that simply redistributes income to leftwing causes, such as blue states’ hyperinflated pensions, and does not even pretend to help the private economy. This 1,800 page bill mentions the economy less than five times.

Still, right now, big government is popular, and Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump tears into ’60 Minutes’ after segment with whistleblower Bright James Woods defends Trump: He ‘loves America more than any president in my lifetime’ Kansas governor to meet with Trump at White House MORE is well behind Joe Biden in the polls. But the election is not tomorrow. It is in November. It is a pretty good bet that, by then, the elections are very likely to be about one issue: Who can better lead our country out of a government-imposed mini depression?

Come September and October, it is highly probable that the national economy and the stock market will still be greatly hobbled by the aftermath of the lockdowns. There is going to be a massive amount of human misery and suffering resulting from what our politicians have done to our lives and our livelihoods. Voters also are likely to observe an economy that is getting better in the red states than in the blue states. Much better.

Voters will see the chaos in our Democratic cities, especially New York and Los Angeles. They will see the stampeding of people and businesses from the blue Northeast to the red South and Sunbelt, where businesses are treated like assets, not criminals. They will see a Democratic Party that stands for welfare, business closures, high taxes, and more government restrictions on the private economy.

It speaks volumes about the modern-day Democratic Party that the faithful have fallen in love with New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He is the king of the lockdown mentality, with New York City decimated by his command-and-control dictates. New York already had the worst economy of the 50 states, with almost 1.3 million New Yorkers fleeing the state since Cuomo became governor. Many Democrats want Cuomo to replace Joe Biden on the party’s presidential ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some conservatives wonder whether Democratic governors and Pelosi are intentionally flattening the economy to destroy Trump. No, I don’t believe that. Instead, I think the Democrats truly believe that their economic ideas of radical redistribution will make the world a better, not a poorer, place. Half of Americans really don’t like Donald Trump. But on the key issue of who Americans trust on the economy, Trump trounces Biden. Democrats have shown voters that they put health, safety, redistribution and fairness over the economy and financial common sense.

Americans are going to get a taste of the economic devastation those priorities will lead to in the months ahead. The cities may start to look like Caracas, Venezuela, in the weeks ahead. At that point, Americans will shout, “Enough!. My prediction is that they will turn away from the radical leftist ideology and turn to the guy who already has shown that his policies can return America to a robust and widely shared prosperity.

Stephen Moore (@StephenMoore) is an economic consultant for Freedom Works and served as an adviser with the 2016 campaign of Donald Trump.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

