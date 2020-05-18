https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/doj-fbi-unmasking-kislyak/2020/05/18/id/967881

Fifty-one percent of voters said they support the Justice Department’s decision to drop the case against President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill on Monday.

Forty-nine percent said they opposed the move.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department stated it wanted to drop its case against Flynn over charges of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia before Trump took office, telling the court it did not believe it could make a case against him.

The survey comes less than a week after a National Security Agency document was made public that showed 39 former Obama administration officials asked to “unmask” the identity of an American — who turned out to be Flynn — who had come up in intelligence briefings based on his discussions with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The same poll found that 53% of those surveyed said they backed the decision after being made aware of potential breaches in the FBI process, while another 47% said they still were against the move.

Although unmasking is a common technique, Trump and his backers say it is evidence that Obama administration officials wanted to undermine the new president before he took office.

The poll was conducted May 13-14 by The Harris Poll among 1,854 registered voters.

