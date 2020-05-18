https://www.theblaze.com/news/nancy-pelosi-attacks-trump-on-his-age-and-weight-after-hydroxychloroquine-revelation

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) lobbed an attack on President Donald Trump’s age and weight on Monday in response to his revelation that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine, a long-used medication that he has touted as a promising drug in the fight against COVID-19.

What are the details?

Rep. Pelosi appeared on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” following the announcement by President Trump that he has been taking the anti-malarial drug for a few weeks after hearing “a lot of good stories” about its effectiveness. The president has talked up the drug for months as a possible treatment and prophylactic for the coronavirus.

In reaction, Pelosi told Cooper, “As far as the president is concerned, he’s our president, and I would rather he not be taking something that hasn’t been approved by the scientists. Especially in his age group, and in his, shall we say, weight group…’morbidly obese,’ they say.”

[embedded content]

Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump “Morbidly Obese”



www.youtube.com



Cooper did not follow up on his question to Pelosi, who happens to be 80 years old. President Trump is 73.

Hydroxychloroquine has been touted by the president since the early onset of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. In mid-March, the FDA fast-tracked the drug for approval in treating COVID-19, and its use has been approved under prescription for diseases such as lupus and as an anti-malarial for decades.

But after President Trump floated it as a promising medication against the virus, support of the drug became a political issue.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) — known for her strict lockdown measures during COVID-19—threatened physicians in her state early on during the pandemic for prescribing HCQ before reversing course and requesting an emergency supply.

The Democratic Party in Michigan later censured state Rep. Karen Whitsett of their own party after she credited President Trump with saving her life because he presented HCQ as a possible treatment that led her to request the drug from her physician after being stricken with COVID-19.

