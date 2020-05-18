https://www.theblaze.com/news/neil-cavuto-trump-hydroxychloroquine

Fox News host Neil Cavuto lashed out at President Donald Trump after the announcement that he was taking hydroxychloroquine, and his viewers responded with an angry rebukes on social media.

The president admitted on Monday that he was taking the controversial drug as a precautionary measure after reports that it helped cure coronavirus.

“I think it’s good, I’ve heard a lot of good stories. And if it’s not good, I’ll tell you right. I’m not going to get hurt by it. It’s been around for 40 years for malaria, for lupus, for other things,” Trump said.

Cavuto responded very negatively.

“Alright, that was stunning. The president of the United States just acknowledged that he is taking hydroxochloquine ah, a drug really meant to treat malaria and lupus,” said Cavuto.

The president has insisted it has enormous benefits for patients either trying to prevent or already have COVID-19

“The fact of the matter is though, when the president said, ‘what have you got to lose?’ in a number of studies, those certain vulnerable, the population, have one thing to lose: their lives.”

Cavuto cited many studies that showed that hydroxochloroquine could cause death in certain vulnerable populations.

“If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus or in a worst case scenario you are dealing with the virus, and you are in this vulnerable population, this will kill you,” Cavuto said.

“I cannot stress enough, this will kill you!” he added.

The response

Many Fox News viewers lashed out at Cavuto for his comments that they believed were too extreme.

“Neil Cavuto of Fox News needs to go work for CNN. He’s only interested in spreading the same misinformation and myths as the Fake News. What a horse’s behind!” tweeted one user.

“What is Neil Cavuto’s problem??? I have never heard an anchor so focused on a non-story he hopes will hurt the President. Weird,” said another.

“Who do you think you are to stir fear into the American people?!? What is your medical background? Everyone in the medical profession has an OPINION,” responded another Twitter user.

Here are the comments from Cavuto:

