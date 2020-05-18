https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/FBI/2020/05/18/id/967874

Former President Barack Obama will most likely be a “left-wing Democratic campaigner” from now through the election, and many of his recent comments about the Trump administration are “motivated a little bit by fear” caused by the recent reports about the FBI’s “spying on President [Donald] Trump and the transition,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Monday.

These revelations “for the first time really implicate President Obama himself, so I think there is a certain amount of [his] being a little anxiety-ridden,” Gingrich told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

His comments came before Attorney General William Barr said he doesn’t expect Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden to face a criminal investigation in connection with the Russia probe.

Obama on Saturday criticized U.S. leaders’ response to the coronavirus crisis, telling college graduates in an online commencement address that the pandemic revealed that many officials “aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

Gingrich on Monday also criticized state leaders for the strict laws that are keeping some states down, saying it is “tragic” when a politician acts like a “dictator.”

The former speaker has spent much of the past few months in Italy, which was locked down as the coronavirus pandemic raged on but said Monday that restaurants are reopening and noted people will be able to come to Italy after June 3 without being under quarantine.

“The governor of Minnesota protected Planned Parenthood but closed churches,” said Gingrich. “Well, it’s pretty hard to argue that Planned Parenthood is more important than a church or a synagogue. But, you are seeing all these kinds of political games by politicians and I think they ought to back off.”

