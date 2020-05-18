https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-19-notre-dame-campus-back-to-school/2020/05/18/id/967937

The University of Notre Dame will invite back students to its campus in South Bend, Indiana, to reboot its fall remember two weeks earlier than normal, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The campus will open up the week of Aug. 10, and the semester will end before Thanksgiving break.

“COVID is a risk but there is also a risk for failing to educate young people who will be our leaders of tomorrow,” Notre Dame’s president, Father John Jenkins, said. “There’s a risk both ways, but we think we can handle this in a safe way.”

The University of South Carolina announced Sunday it will open its campus to students on Aug. 20 and also dismiss them for the semester before Thanksgiving.

In contrast, the California State University system said it will not allow students back on campus this fall unless they are taking part in hands-on learning experiences. Most of the other students will take online classes.

Jenkins said he was not sure about whether the school’s athletic program will restart in the fall as well.

“I can’t answer that definitively; it depends on the national scene, and that’s something we don’t control,” Father Jenkins said. “But the thing about teams is that you can keep them pretty contained and test them pretty regularly, so it seems to me you could find a way to make sure they’re safe.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

