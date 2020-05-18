https://thehill.com/policy/international/498317-ousted-state-dept-watchdog-was-probing-trumps-saudi-arms-sales

The State Department inspector general was investigating the administration’s use of an emergency declaration to sell billions of dollars of weapons to Saudi Arabia and other allies when he was fired last week, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said in a statement on Monday.

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump tears into ’60 Minutes’ after segment with whistleblower Bright James Woods defends Trump: He ‘loves America more than any president in my lifetime’ Kansas governor to meet with Trump at White House MORE late Friday evening announced his intention to dismiss Steve Linick, the State Department inspector general (IG) since 2013, and drew swift rebuke from Democrats who accused the administration of political retaliation, saying the IG was investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoChina emerges as potential strain on US-Israel relationship Pompeo warns China over alleged interference in US reporting in Hong Kong Afghan president, rival end stalemate MORE‘s possible misuse of taxpayer funds.

Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelRon Johnson says he’s not ‘crying big crocodile tears’ over firing of State Department IG Pelosi on State Department IG firing: ‘Typical of the White House’ to announce something ‘unsavory’ Friday night Pompeo recommended Trump remove State Dept. inspector general: reports MORE (D-N.Y.) said Monday the IG’s firing may also be tied to an investigation into the administration’s Saudi arms sale.

“I have learned that there may be another reason for Mr. Linick’s firing. His office was investigating — at my request — Trump’s phony declaration of an emergency so he could send weapons to Saudi Arabia,” Engel wrote in a statement obtained by The Hill.

“We don’t have the full picture yet, but it’s troubling that Secretary Pompeo wanted Mr. Linick pushed out before this work could be completed,” Engel added.

Trump in May of last year issued an emergency declaration that bypassed congressional authorization to sell up to $8 billion of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, with Pompeo saying at the time the move was necessary to “deter Iranian aggression.”

Congress had delayed approving the arms sales because it was occurring after the killing of journalist Jamal Kashaoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

A Democratic aide confirmed to the Hill that the investigation into the Saudi arms sales was tied to Mr. Linick’s removal.

Engel, along with Sen. Bob Menenedez (D-N.J.), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, have launched an investigation into the circumstances of Linick’s dismissal.

“The administration should comply with the probe I launched with Senator Menendez and turn over all the records requested from the Department by Friday,” Engel said in the statement to The Hill.

White House officials say Pompeo had recommended that Trump remove the IG. The State Department didn’t respond to a request for comment on reasons behind the IG’s firing or if it was done at the insistence of the secretary.

