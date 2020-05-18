https://www.dailywire.com/news/pat-sajak-rips-politicians-elites-telling-working-people-to-stay-at-home

Americans wanting to return to work in the face of scornful elites have a friend in “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak.

In a tweet on Saturday, the longtime game show host said that Americans are free to “question the premise” of the COVID-19 lockdowns in the face of rich elites telling them to ruin their livelihoods for “the greater good.”

“When a disc jockey or a talk show host or a journalist who is being paid to work from his or her home tells people who can’t work, pay bills or pay their rent or mortgage to ‘Stay home and be careful because we’re all in this together,’ it’s okay to question the premise,” tweeted Sajak.

People on Twitter were largely supportive of Sajak’s assertions.

“Even people WITH the luxury of having kept their job should ALSO be screaming, because they’re now being told what to do by governors who are holding our freedoms hostage until there’s a CURE. A CURE?! It is no longer about health or safety. Hasn’t been for a while,” said one Twitter user.

“No way, I LOVE commercials of celebrities with millions of dollars and access to all amenities telling us everything is alright and that they are sad too. And I quote ‘it’s ok to be sad’ pretty sure we are NOT in this together,” said another user.

“I’m tired of healthcare workers dancing down hospital hallways & on top of gurneys, singing to music. Just proves that there’s not a whole lot going on for them to do that. Also tired of the hero-worship of them too as if they’re working in war-torn zones,” said another.

Other media figures have begun to question the current lockdown orders, most specifically how the goal of lockdowns morphed from “flattening the curve” to staying indoors until a vaccine or cure comes to fruition. Last week, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy shared a profanity-laced video questioning the logic behind all of this economic destruction given the lack of scientific evidence supporting prolonged lockdowns.

“All we ever heard, for forever, was, ‘flatten the curve’, ‘flatten the curve’, ‘make sure there’s hospital beds’. We’re there!” said Portnoy. “Now all of a sudden, it’s like a 180. That’s like taking a cross-country flight, six hours. Five hours and a half go by, they get on the intercom and they’re like, ‘oh, just kidding, we have another ten hours’. You can’t do that! People have been mentally preparing, we’re doing what you ask. We’ve done exactly like you said, now you’re changing the rules.”

“And what about people who own businesses,” continued Portnoy. “You can’t say closed indefinitely. Imagine working for a year, five years, ten years, two decades, grinding your fingers to the bone to build your businesses — Barstool, thank God, will be alright — I’m talking about other businesses. People who have jobs and have worked their whole f***ing lives to put food on the table and create a happy living. They’re just gonna go out of business?”

