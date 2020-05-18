https://www.theblaze.com/news/pat-sajak-takes-on-paid-elites-who-are-urging-struggling-americans-not-to-work

“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak took a stand this weekend against the celebrities and politicians who have lived in paid lockdown during COVID-19 while pressing unemployed Americans to remain home despite increasing economic struggles.

What are the details?

On Saturday, the longtime game show icon tweeted, “When a disc jockey or a talk show host or a journalist who is being paid to work from his or her home tells people who can’t work, pay bills or pay their rent or mortgage to ‘Stay home and be careful because we’re all in this together,’ it’s okay to question the premise.”

The Daily Caller noted that Sajak’s “comments came during a weekend when many restless people emerged from their homes despite stay-at-home orders telling them otherwise.”

While the overwhelming view espoused from left-leaning elites is that lockdowns nationwide should remain in place, Sajak is not the only public figure who has pushed back against the extended stay-at-home orders that are causing devastating unemployment numbers and business closures.

The Daily Wire pointed out that “last week, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy shared a profanity-laced video questioning the logic behind all of this economic destruction given the lack of scientific evidence supporting prolonged lockdowns.”

Anything else?

Sajak has previously joked about how he and his fellow celebrities have fared during the lockdowns. Last month, he issued a tongue-in-cheek complaint that “No one was recognizing me when I went out wearing a face mask. Had to resort to carrying an 8×10 glossy of myself. Celebrityhood can be challenging.”

He later tweeted, “I hope you understand how difficult this situation is for celebrities. Instead of being pampered and flattered by everyone, we are forced to sit in our homes just like regular people. Please don’t forget about us. Any kind words of support would be appreciated. #AdoptACelebrity”

