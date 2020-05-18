https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/pelosi-calls-president-trump-morbidly-obese/

In an interview on CNN Monday night, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) raised concerns about President Trump taking hydroxychloroquine because of his age (73) and weight. Pelosi snarked that Trump is “morbidly obese”.

Earlier Monday Trump told reporters that about a week-and-a-half ago he had started taking a combination of hydroxychloroquine and zinc which is being used by many healthcare workers as a prophylactic against the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus.

“…So I’m taking the two: the zinc and the hydroxy. And all I can tell you is, so far, I seem to be okay…”

Pelosi appeared on Anderson Cooper 360:

“I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group, and in his, shall we say, weight group: ‘Morbidly obese,’ they say,” says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Pres. Trump’s revelation he is taking hydroxychloroquine. pic.twitter.com/0ImjpEjg9q — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) May 19, 2020

