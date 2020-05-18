https://www.dailywire.com/news/pelosi-trump-should-not-take-medication-prescribed-by-his-doctor-because-trump-is-morbidly-obese

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mocked President Donald Trump’s weight during an interview on Monday night, saying that Trump should not take medication prescribed by his doctor because he is “morbidly obese.”

WATCH:

Pelosi is 80 & she has the maturity level of a 5 year old. Pelosi: “I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group & in his, shall we say, weight group — morbidly obese” 0 push back from CNN’s Anderson Cooper. pic.twitter.com/H7iLJKKxE5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 19, 2020

