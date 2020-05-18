https://www.dailywire.com/news/pompeo-proven-right-china-admits-that-it-intentionally-destroyed-coronavirus-lab-samples

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) admitted late last week that it destroyed coronavirus lab samples during the initial months of the outbreak, which originated in Wuhan, China.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has repeatedly said that China refused to give scientists from other countries samples of the coronavirus that were taken from the initial people that contracted the disease.

The South China Morning Post reported:

Liu Dengfeng, an official with the National Health Commission’s science and education department, said this was done at unauthorised labs to “prevent the risk to laboratory biological safety and prevent secondary disasters caused by unidentified pathogens”. “The remarks made by some US officials were taken out of context and intended to confuse,” he said at a briefing in Beijing.

However, China’s assertion that Pompeo’s claim about them destroying the lab samples was “taken out of context and intended to confuse” does not stand up well to scrutiny.

On May 6, Pompeo said during a State Department news conference [emphasis added]:

China saw then that it had an emerging public health crisis on its hands. They knew. China could have prevented the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. China could have spared the world a descent into global economic malaise. They had a choice. But instead, instead China covered up the outbreak in Wuhan. Its National Health Commission ordered virus samples destroyed on January 3rd. China “disappeared” brave Chinese citizens who raised alarms. It deployed its propaganda organs to denounce those who politely called for simple transparency. And that brings us to today, 120 days on. China is still refusing to share the information we need to keep people safe, such as viral isolates, clinical specimens, and details about the many COVID-19 patients in December 2019, not to mention “patient zero.”

Nothing about Pompeo’s remarks were deceptive. It is a fact that China destroyed the lab samples, which they have now admitted to, which is in addition to other acts of deception that they have engaged in, including silencing whistleblowers, censoring terms on the internet related to the outbreak, intentionally lying about the extent of the outbreak in their country so they could hoard medical supplies, and intentionally lying about the origin of the outbreak, falsely claiming that the U.S. military brought the coronavirus to Wuhan.

China’s explanation that the reason that they destroyed the lab samples was for safety reasons should also be treated with suspicion due to the timeline of events because the day that China ordered that to happen, January 3, is the same day that the Trump administration first contacted the Chinese government and tried to send CDC officials into the country.

By destroying the lab samples, China has made it significantly harder to identify the exact place where the outbreak originated which comes as there is a growing internationally coalition demanding an investigation into China over the pandemic.

