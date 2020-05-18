http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/lQSu5biVkYU/portrait-of-stacey.php

The Washington Post appears to be spearheading a lunatic campaign promoting the vice presidential aspirations of Georgia-in-her-mind governor Stacey Abrams. Maybe there is another explanation for Kevin Powell’s Washington Post Magazine cover story “The power of Stacy Abrams,” but that’s my take. Whatever the explanation, Powell’s cover story features the scary portrait by Dana Scruggs below, inserted here solely for illustrative purposes.

I hate to go out on a limb, but I have a prediction to make. Stacey Abrams will not be Biden’s running mate.

My point — and I do have one — is this. The Abrams portrait has proved inspirational, if not quite in the way intended by the Post.

which one of you did this pic.twitter.com/eKjeBC5vL2 — Tom Sauer 🇺🇸 ⚓️ 💣 (@thomasbsauer) May 17, 2020

Let the good times roll.

