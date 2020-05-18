https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/president-trump-admits-taking-life-saving-drug-hydroxychloroquine-prophylaxis-coronavirus/

During his press conference with restaurant owners on Monday President Trump announced he was taking the life-saving drug hydroxychloroquine as a prophylaxis against the Wuhan coronavirus.

President Trump admitted he has been taking Hydroxychloroquine for “a couple weeks”

The president added that he spoke with the White House doctor before he started taking the anti-malarial drug.

BREAKING: President Trump says he has been taking Hydroxychloroquine. “You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it… I happen to be taking it.” pic.twitter.com/DMW0i145OF — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 18, 2020

TRENDING: Pelosi’s Latest $3 Trillion Stimulus Plan Is Unlawful — Supreme Court Decision 10 DAYS AGO Makes it a Felony to Give Free Cash to Illegal Aliens

Hydroxychloroquine has been deemed the most highly rated treatment for the novel coronavirus in an international poll of more than 6,000 doctors.

India uses the drug as a prophylaxis for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

India has the lowest deaths per million residents ( at 2) in the world today.

https://medicaldialogues.in/medicine/guidelines/breaking-news-icmr-permits-prophylactic-use-of-hydroxychloroquine-for-coronavirus-check-out-indications-doses-64166

Democrats have been on a jihad against the drug ever since President Trump announced its success in treating the coronavirus.

The liberal media and Drudge Report cheered when the VA released a controversial study denouncing the drug.

Democrats would rather have Trump be wrong that see people survive a dangerous disease.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

