President Donald Trump revealed Monday that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug he has touted as having promise in the fight against COVID-19.

What are the details?

During a press conference, the president said of the drug, “You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it—and especially the frontline workers, before you catch it—the frontline workers, many, many are taking it.”

“I happen to be taking it,” he continued, saying that he began taking HCQ “a couple of weeks ago.”

The president said, “I think it’s good, I’ve heard a lot of good stories. And if it’s not good, I’ll tell you right. I’m not going to get hurt by it. It’s been around for 40 years for malaria, for lupus, for other things.”

President Trump went on to say that “a lot of doctors take it,” and told the story of a New York physician who wrote him a letter saying that he has prescribed the drug to his patients along with zinc and the “Z-Pak” antibiotic and “hasn’t lost one” to the coronavirus.

In mid-March, the FDA fast-tracked HCQ for approval to be prescribed in treating coronavirus after the drug showed encouraging results in preliminary trials. President Trump has received criticism for floating the drug as a treatment option for COVID-19 since it has not been through extended studies specifically for coronavirus, but he has also received praise.

Last month, a Democratic Michigan state lawmaker visited the White House to thank President Trump for bringing HCQ into the public eye, and credited him with her life being saved after her doctor prescribed the drug to her after she contracted COVID-19.

Rep. Karen Whitsett told the president that if he had not brought hydroxychloroquine to the forefront, “I wouldn’t be here today.”

