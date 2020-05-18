https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/president-trumps-latest-campaign-ad-linking-joe-biden-china-devastating/

Team Trump released a new ad on Sunday that shows Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s links to China.
This is devastating!

President Trump added thisEnjoy the campaign Joe!

Over the past year Joe Bien has repeatedly downplayed the China threat to the US.

In recent weeks, Joe Biden has lashed out at President Trump specifically on the topic of China.

This is nothing short of stunning, given Biden’s record on the subject.

Biden has even tried to attack Trump’s handling of the Coronavirus crisis.

See the tweets below:

This is amazing, coming from a man who has repeatedly downplayed any threat from China. See below:

If we had an honest media, they might ask Joe Biden about some of this.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

