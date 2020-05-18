https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/reopen-america-coronavirus-deaths-decrease-despite-cdc-instructions-count-presumed-cases-coronavirus-totals/

Two months ago, on March 17, 2020, we reported that the controversial Ethiopian politician and Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He claimed in a press conference in early March that the fatality rate for the coronavirus was 3.4% — many multiples that of the fatality rate of the common flu which is estimated to be around 0.1%.

This was egregiously false and we knew it.

The Director General of the WHO spoke on March 3, 2020 and shared this related to the coronavirus:

While many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity. That means more people are susceptible to infection, and some will suffer severe disease. Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.

Here is the video of Dr. Ghebreyesus’s remarks.

The Gateway Pundit was first to report that the WHO leader’s coronavirus death rate number of 3.4% was false. We showed that the estimates between the flu and the coronavirus by the WHO did not compare ‘apples to apples’. The coronavirus mortality rate is turning out to be very close to that of the flu with the major exception that individuals under the age of 50 are at little risk due to the coronavirus.

Today the number of deaths related to the coronavirus is decreasing. This China virus is similar to other flu type viruses and is likely to die out in the summer months, while alarmists would have you believe it is going to rebound. The fact is the number of deaths are decreasing with 865 related deaths today:

Sean Hannity reported tonight the results from some of the largest states in America:

The mortality rate for the China coronavirus is only greater than 0.1% in New York where the governor there mandated sending coronavirus infected individuals back into nursing homes where they could and did infect others in those homes leading to excessive and unnecessary deaths.

Per Hannity (above) Texas, California and Florida have mortality rates less than 0.01% of their population.

In addition, the mortality rates also include the CDC’s directive to count those presumed to have died with the coronavirus (not actually confirmed but also presumed).

Reopen America – the summer months will end this thing as the data now shows. Stop the madness.

