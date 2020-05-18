https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/reprobate-democrats-backstabbing-republicans/

It’s hard to find a lower species of life form today than Democrats holding political office. However, backstabbing, duplicitous Republicans will challenge the most reprobate Democrat any day of the week – and twice on Sunday when they’re pretending to be the pious – for the title of “America’s most undesirable.”

Democratic politicians are pernicious liars and godless mercenaries of Satan, but Republicans are no less pernicious and godless, in addition to being nauseatingly craven.

It’s not the Democrats who have sold patriots down the river; it’s the plexus of contumacious Republicans who promise time after time to defend the Constitution and uphold the will of the voters who elected them. Republicans either help the enemy or sit passively on the sidelines as the Fabian Democratic Socialist machine works to destroy our way of life.

It’s the Senate Republicans who are refusing to hold Obama, Biden, Hillary Clinton et al. accountable. We the People elected President Trump, but he’s been betrayed and back stabbed at every turn by Republicans.

Congressional Democrats spent nearly four years pursuing fraudulent charges of Russian collusion and knowingly pushing false impeachment charges. Democrats spent the entirety of President Trump’s first term promoting fake news, fallacious accusations and obstruction, with complete disregard per any consequences for their heinous and systematic deluge of manufactured grievances. And Republicans have sat passively by allowing this to take place.

TRENDING: Flag company banned from producing Memorial Day materials by government order

Why is the Mitch McConnell-led Senate allowing Clinton, Biden and Obama not to be held criminally accountable?

What kind of investigation is Attorney General Bill Barr running/overseeing when he comes out yet again, well ahead of the completed investigations taking place on his watch as AG, and tells We the People he doesn’t expect the Russian probe will lead to criminal investigation of either Obama or Biden? He only halfheartedly suggested “potential criminality” pursuant to the probe as it relates to others.

Republicans have perfected the art of greasing the tracks for Democrats to go unpunished in the face of incontrovertible evidence against them. Why is Obama allowed to strut around like a sissified-banty rooster, as he stutters and stammers his way through the fomenting of discord based upon skin color?

What plausible excuses can be offered for not holding Hillary Clinton criminally accountable in the murder of Tyrone Woods, Ambassador Stevens, Glen Doherty and Sean Smith in Benghazi? Why did Obama get away without even a slap on the wrist for his refusal to save the brave four men who were murdered in Benghazi?

What’s the real reason Republicans refused to question Obama per his approval of the illegal gunrunning operation called Fast and Furious? An illegal gunrunning operation in which American border officers were killed by the weapons Obama was responsible for putting in the hand of Mexican drug cartels? Why haven’t Obama and his AG, Eric Holder, been brought to justice for the murder of hundreds of innocent Mexicans including Mexican officials?

President Trump might be the only billionaire Republican in office in D.C., but he certainly isn’t the only wealthy Republican on Capitol Hill. But, President Trump is the only Republican to donate his entire salary during the financial calamity Americans are suffering thanks to Anthony Fauci and the COVID-19 charade? President Trump has donated his entire paycheck since Day 1 of his presidency. Are we to believe Republicans couldn’t donate their salaries during the shutdown?

Mitt Romney doesn’t count, because every fiber of his lucifarian being is a Democrat, although he was elected by pretending to be a Republican. Why didn’t Romney donate his senatorial salary, considering his tremendous personal wealth?

Republicans have shown amazing ability in allowing Democrats to attack President Trump with impunity from the moment he announced his intention to run. Trump was forced to promise he wouldn’t undermine the Republican Party if he wasn’t elected, but so-called Republican leadership have done nothing but support the relentless attacks against him.

Patriotic Americans have waited since President Reagan for a president who loved America and revered the American people. President Trump is fighting for us, and he’s indeed worked mightily to “Make America Great Again.” It has been and continues to be Republicans who are backstabbing him and betraying us.

Senate Republicans are a contentious lot of blueblood elitists, and the Kevin McCarthy House Republicans are little more than country-club types genteelly feeding off We the People.

We voted for President Trump because we believed in him. It’s time to start slashing the political throats of feckless RINO backstabbers who refuse to uphold the rule of law.

Why aren’t the Republican National Committee and congressional Republicans running massive ad campaigns detailing the corruption of Democrats and expressing support for President Trump? Why aren’t congressional Republicans fighting as hard for President Trump as Romney is fighting against him? Why are congressional Republicans sitting idly by as Pelosi Democrats begin another round of wasted taxpayer money for investigation into why President Trump fired Inspector General Steve Linick, who should have been fired before he was hired?

I’m disgusted by never-Trumper PACs funded by Koch money and bipedal variola masquerading as persons of political integrity. No president in our history has faced the relentless assaults President Trump and his family has. And yet, no president has done more for America in modern times.

Order Mychal Massie’s new book, “I Feel the Presence of the Lord,” a collection of devotions intended to encourage the reader to seek and see the Lord in every aspect of life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

