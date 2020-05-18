https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/rnc-chair-announces-party-will-not-holding-virtual-convention/

Ronna McDaniels, the chairwoman for the Republican National Committee, has announced that they will not be holding a virtual convention due to the coronavirus pandemic.

McDaniels told the Associated Press that “it’s quite a ways away, and there’s ample time for us to adjust, if necessary.”

However, later in the interview she asserted that “we will not be holding a virtual convention” in response to a question about the possible hacking of the Minnesota Republican Party’s virtual convention.

There has been a lot of concern and speculation about whether or not the party’s will hold their presidential nominating conventions virtually or in person, as thousands of people normally attend both.

The Republican National Convention is currently scheduled to take place from August 24-27th in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“The RNC has hired a medical adviser for the convention, and McDaniel said the party will need to consult with the Charlotte mayor and North Carolina governor on logistics,” AP reports.

