An Oregon salon owner who reopened her business so that she and contractors who work there could make a living and pay their bills during the coronavirus pandemic now is warning others that the state’s child protective services is targeting her with an investigation.

The Daily Mail said Lindsey Graham, owner of Glamour Salon, reopened on May 5, and the state said that violated an order from Gov. Kate Brown that businesses close down.

She’s already been hit with a $14,000 fine from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for “operating a hazardous facility” for employees, but she’s fighting that because she explains her coworkers are contractors, not employees.

But now Graham says the state is ramping up its attack on her by dispatching child protective services agents, government employees who like the governor have not had their salaries cut, to investigate her care for her three children.

“At this point, I’m deciding that it’s more important for me to feed my family and pay the bills that are going to keep our home and our family alive than take the risk to remain being shut down for an undisclosed amount of time,” Graham told station KPTV in an interview.

Shortly later, she said, the state “retaliated against her” by sending investigators to her home.

“They questioned my husband and I. Questioned my child without me present. They searched our home,” she told reporters. “And I never expected such a violent, aggressive, vindictive thing could ever be done to me or my family because I’m trying to earn a living. Because I’m trying to work.”

She has sons who are eight weeks and six years, and a three-year-old daughter.

The Mail said the Oregon agency reported it could not comment on an investigation, but claimed failing to follow a stay-at-home order would not trigger a review.

The reported the city also accused of violating her lease agreement by breaking state orders.

Graham said she really has no choice in the matter.

“I’m almost broken, I’m almost closing, which is terrifying,” she said.

A GoFundMe account on her behalf already had raised more than $57,000 by Monday, a source of help from which a Dallas salon owner under attack for working also benefited earlier.

The outreach on behalf of Shelley Luther gathered almost $500,000 before being closed down, and the recipients were setting up a charitable foundation to return some of the donations to their community.

In that case, a local judge had ordered Luther to jail, but she was released shortly later when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott modified his coronavirus executive order, eliminating confinement as a possible punishment.

The state Supreme Court then ordered the judge to release her.

Luther was serving a seven-day jail sentence for reopening her business in violation of Abbott’s stay-at-home order. She publicly tore up a cease-and-desist letter ordering her to close.

KSAT-TV reported the announcement followed nationwide publicity over her jailing by Judge Eric Moye.

Luther explained she and her employees needed to earn income to pay for food for their children.

Moye ordered her to apologize and admit she was wrong. When she wouldn’t, he jailed her.

The threat posed by CPS investigations of families during the pandemic isn’t new, either.

The Western Journal reported a family that includes seven children was targeted when members moved from New York to Kentucky, and tried to open a bank account.

Both parents were required to sign for the account, and the children were too young to be left home alone, so the parents brought them.

The report explained, “Attorney James Mason of the Home School Legal Defense Association, a homeschooling advocacy group, described the harrowing tale of the family, which his organization is defending after they were reported to authorities following a trip to the bank.”

“They loaded up their seven children in the van and made their way around town, working through their errand list. All seven children went into the various businesses with them until the family got to the bank, where the oldest two children asked to stay in the van,” Mason wrote in a blog post.

At the bank, with the two oldest in the car, the parents and five children entered, where they “were immediately questioned by bank employees about why they had brought five children inside.”

When they returned home, they found a child services investigator and a law enforcement officer waiting, and the couple soon discovered they were apparently suspects in an investigation, Mason said.

The report said “someone, likely an individual who had seen the family at the bank, had called to report them for suspected child abuse or neglect, apparently making up a claim that the children had bruises on them…”

The authorities then moved the children away from the parents and examined them, insisting one boy remove his shirt and telling the girls to do the same, “but Kristy objected and insisted on being present for the girls’ physical examinations.”

The report said, “The investigator pulled up the girls’ sleeves, lifted their clothing, and took pictures. Kristy and Bill’s 10-year-old daughter, in particular, felt extremely uncomfortable having her privacy and dignity invaded in this way.”

The report said, “In the case of Bill, Kristy and their family, it appears someone made a false claim that caused an unnecessary ordeal. … Which family might be next?”

