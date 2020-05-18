https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/498425-senate-republicans-demand-answers-from-trump-on-ig-firing

Senate Republicans are demanding a fuller explanation from President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump tears into ’60 Minutes’ after segment with whistleblower Bright James Woods defends Trump: He ‘loves America more than any president in my lifetime’ Kansas governor to meet with Trump at White House MORE about his firing of State Department inspector general Steve Linick, the fourth inspector general to be removed or target for removal by the president in the past three months.

Republicans on Monday expressed concerns about the need to protect inspectors general, especially in the wake of Congress passing nearly 3 trillion of dollars’ worth of coronavirus legislation in recent months.

“I’m concerned that our inspectors general be allowed to do the job that they have been hired to do, whether it’s Mr. Linick or others,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiOVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA won’t regulate rocket fuel chemical tied to developmental damage: NYT | Emissions drop during pandemic creates unexpected challenge | House coronavirus stimulus bill to include effort to limit political influence over science Postal Service to review package fee policy: report Lawmakers move to boost federal cybersecurity in annual defense bill MORE (R-Alaska), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is required as president to give an explanation to Congress as well as a 30-day advanced notice on any decision to remove a department watchdog, a point made by Democrats and Republicans on Monday. Several lawmakers said it’s not enough for Trump to say he has lost confidence in Linick.

Sen. Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyPompeo recommended Trump remove State Dept. inspector general: reports Clapper: ‘Routine’ to ask to ‘unmask’ unknown individuals in intelligence reports The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by The American Investment Council – Trump takes his ‘ready to reopen’ mantra on the road MORE (R-Iowa) on Monday sent a letter to Trump demanding an explanation for the firing of Linick, an Obama-era appointee, and other Republicans joined him in calling for more information.

Grassley reminded Trump that the law requires detailed explanations for dismissing a departmental watchdog to “ensure that inspectors general are not removed for political reasons.”

“Removal of IGs without explanation could create a chilling effect in the oversight community, and risks decreasing the quantity, quality, fidelity, and veracity of their reports,” Grassley warned.

Linick was investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoChina emerges as potential strain on US-Israel relationship Pompeo warns China over alleged interference in US reporting in Hong Kong Afghan president, rival end stalemate MORE’s use of a staffer to run domestic errands, such as picking up dry-cleaning, and possibly other questionable uses of taxpayer funds, when he was fired. Trump may have violated the Inspector General Reform Act of 2008 by failing to provide sufficient explanation to Congress for his decision.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiFormer national economic council director: I agree with 50 percent of House Democrats’ HEROES Act Pelosi stresses urgency for next relief bill: Hunger, joblessness don’t ‘take a pause’ Ron Johnson says he’s not ‘crying big crocodile tears’ over firing of State Department IG MORE (D-Calif.) on Friday, Trump wrote that he “no longer” had “fullest confidence” in Linick.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Grassley in his letter emphasized that “an expression of lost confidence, without further explanation, is not sufficient to fulfill the requirements of the IG Reform Act.”

Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanBipartisan lawmakers call on Pompeo to defend Israel against ICC probes Senate GOP crafting wishlist for next coronavirus package Pandemic roils GOP views on trade with China MORE (R-Ohio) on Monday said: “I want to hear the reasons, it’s in the law.”

Portman later emphasized to reporters that Trump must make sure he follows the 2008 IG act in firing inspectors general.

“One thing I think [that] must be done is we follow the law, which is 30-days notice and a rationale and that was put into the law,” Portman said.

The president last month fired Michael Atkinson, the inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community, with little explanation. A letter sent by Grassley in early April asking for an explanation of Atkinson’s termination has yet to receive a response although Grassley said Monday he expected to hear back this week.

Atkinson later said he was dismissed because he told Congress of a whistleblower complaint against Trump pertaining to his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that later became the basis for his impeachment in the House and trial in the Senate.

Senate Republican Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneGOP seeks to go on offense using Flynn against Biden Hopes fade for coronavirus relief deal before June Burr problem grows for GOP MORE (S.D.) on Monday said Senate Republicans would take a close look at Linick’s dismissal to make sure it was adequately justified.

“I want to hear what the explanation is,” he said, noting that Trump submitted a letter to Pelosi last week. “I’m sure we’ll have more conversations about it here in the next few days.”

“Inspectors general play an important role in our government,” Thune added. “It’s his prerogative to hire people and evidently this was a recommendation from State, from Pompeo, but we deserve an explanation.”

“These are important positions. They are watchdogs for these agencies and they have an important role to play and I think it’s important for us to be part of the oversight process and I think we need and deserve a full explanation,” he said.

“The relevant committees I suspect will probably want to drill down a little bit and figure out what’s behind all this and get a fuller explanation.”

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman James Risch (R-Idaho) held back from criticizing the IG’s firing but said he is in communication with the administration and expects to “continue to learn more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is the president’s prerogative and within his authority to make decisions regarding the adequacy of performance and continued employment of the inspector general,” Risch wrote in an email to the Hill. “I have been in contact with the administration over this matter and expect to continue to learn more.”

Democrats are raising the alarm that Linick’s firing occurred to obstruct at least two separate investigations involving the president and Pompeo.

One investigation Linick oversaw, and that Democrats have said was nearly completed, looked into whether Trump illegally issued an emergency declaration in May 2019 to move ahead on weapons sales to Saudi Arabia without congressional authorization.

“I have learned that there may be another reason for Mr. Linick’s firing. His office was investigating – at my request – Trump’s phony declaration of an emergency so he could send weapons to Saudi Arabia,” Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelRon Johnson says he’s not ‘crying big crocodile tears’ over firing of State Department IG Pelosi on State Department IG firing: ‘Typical of the White House’ to announce something ‘unsavory’ Friday night Pompeo recommended Trump remove State Dept. inspector general: reports MORE (D-N.Y.) said in a statement Monday.

“We don’t have the full picture yet, but it’s troubling that Secretary Pompeo wanted Mr. Linick pushed out before this work could be completed.”

Trump in May of last year issued an emergency declaration that bypassed congressional authorization to sell over $8 billion of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, with Pompeo saying at the time the move was necessary to “deter Iranian aggression.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress had moved to block arm sales to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, and criticisms against the Saudi-led coalition war in Yemen after an airstrike near a school-bus killed dozens of children.

A second investigation launched by the IG that Democrats are probing is whether or not Pompeo misused a political appointee at the State Department to run errands for both the secretary and his wife.

Pompeo on Monday denied that he had any knowledge Linick had opened an investigation into the secretary’s alleged misuse of a staffer, saying he made the recommendation for the president to fire the Inspector General for “undermining” the work of the agency, in an interview with The Washington Post.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bob Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezNJ Democrat apologizes for making homophobic remarks about gay mayor Democrats warn against pausing WHO aid: Coronavirus not time to ‘upend our relationship’ Hillicon Valley: Facebook launches portal for coronavirus information | EU sees spike in Russian misinformation on outbreak | Senate Dem bill would encourage mail-in voting | Lawmakers question safety of Google virus website MORE (N.J.), the senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Linick’s firing and the allegations that Pompeo misused a State Department employee.

These included whether the Pompeo’s and their adult son were using diplomatic security to run errands for the family, detailed in a whistleblower report revealed by CNN in July 2019, with agents complaining they are “UberEats with guns,” for being called to run food deliveries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

